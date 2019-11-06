Police investigate attack with BB gun, seek persons of interest

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man is recovering after someone shot him several times in the face with a BB gun.

El Dorado police have arrested three people in the case and are looking for two other people.

The shooting happened the night of October 30, in the 800 block of North Railroad in El Dorado.

Police say, at some point that night, the people were at a home when someone brandished a BB gun and started shooting the victim in the face. The victim was also struck in the back of the head.

The victim went to the hospital and that’s when police were called.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened, the motive and the relationships between the people.

They arrested three people that night, and say their investigation has lead them to look for two persons of interest in the case, Dallas M. Rodriguez and Jesse Quigg.

El Dorado Kansas Crime Stoppers has posted the pictures and information on its Facebook page.

The Butler county attorney says the three people arrested the night of the attack have already been charged.

Nathaniel Harp, 20, of El Dorado, faces four counts, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 18 at 2:30.

Sara Baker, 20, of El Dorado, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. Her next court date is Nov. 12 at 2:30.

Gavin Laurson, 19, of El Dorado, is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery. He is also due back in court Nov. 12 at 2:30.

Photos of Rodriguez and Quigg were provided to Crime Stoppers.

If anyone has information about this crime or information about other crimes, please contact El Dorado Crime Stoppers at (316) 321-1080.

Your information is anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

