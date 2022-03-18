SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in a pickup fired a BB gun in downtown Salina Tuesday and hit someone. The BB hit the victim in the chest, but the person was not injured.

Now, the Salina Police Department is trying to find the shooter. The victim was working along the road in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue when they noticed a four-door Dodge Ram pickup drive by slowly.

The victim saw a passenger behind the driver holding a black gun. The passenger fired the BB gun, hitting the victim.

Salina police got pictures of the white truck from surveillance video. They posted the pictures to the police department’s Facebook page Friday morning.

Salina police are looking for this white pickup in connection to someone being shot with a BB gun on Mar. 15, 2022. (Courtesy Salina Police Department)

If you have information about the truck or the crime, call Salina CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS (785-825-8477). They will not ask your name.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

In recent days, there have been reports of a new social media challenge involving shooting Orbeez, a brand of small, absorbent “water beads,” at people. There is no word on whether the Salina shooting is connected to the challenge.