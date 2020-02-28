Police investigate deadly shooting in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say a 19-year-old man died in a shooting in central Topeka.
Police said Ja’Sean Alston of Topeka was killed early Friday.
Arriving officers found Alston suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police did not provide any further information.
