SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police are investigating an incident where a firearm was discharged at Salina South High School on Tuesday.

A Facebook post by the Salina Police Department (SPD) says the incident occurred at dismissal on Tuesday. No one was reported injured.

SPD says they are in regular communication with the USD 305 administration. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, SPD asks you to call them at 785-826-7210 or call the Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.