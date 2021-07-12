Police investigate homicide after human remains identified

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas authorities have identified human remains found this spring as a man who has been missing for years, and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s departments in Osage and Franklin counties said the remains that were found in March in a remote part of Osage County have been identified as Jeffrey Myers.

The 43-year-old Myers of Ottawa, Kansas, was reported missing in Franklin County in May 2013. Officials said his family had last been in contact with him in August 2012.

Myers’ remains were found in March. Myers was identified after lab testing was done on the remains.