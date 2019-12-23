Police investigate homicide at Southwestern College

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Police Department is investigating a homicide.

On Dec. 18, police were dispatched to the Honor Apartments at Southwestern College for reports of shots fired.

While investigating, police found 32-year-old Gabriel Luna. He was transported to a Wichita hospital for his injuries. He later died.

Police said they are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on the shooting contact the Winfield Police Department at (620) 221-5555 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at either 221-7777.

