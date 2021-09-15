Police investigate report of rape in Wichita State University dorm room

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University Police Department is investigating the report of a rape on campus.

A person filed the rape report with the police on Tuesday. The report said a student was sexually assaulted in their dorm room at Shocker Hall, 2020 N. Perimeter, at 3 a.m. Sunday.

The WSU police have assigned the case to the department’s investigation unit.

The WSU police chief is off this week. However, he referred KSN to the comment from Captain Corey Herl in the WSU campus newspaper, The Sunflower.

Herl told The Sunflower that police would not release any information until they finish the investigation.

He said there is no ongoing threat to students.