Police investigate burglary-turned-homicide in Kansas home

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after finding a homicide victim inside a suburban Kansas City home while responding to a burglary.

Olathe police say the burglary was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday in Olathe.

The victim was a 42-year-old woman. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the killer apparently fled before officers arrived.

