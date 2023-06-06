Police block the street after a shooting in the 1800 block of N. Jackson on June 6, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two shootings in north Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

One happened around 3 p.m. at 18th Street and Chautauqua Avenue, leaving a man in critical condition.

The second one was near 18th Street and Jackson Avenue around 3:45 p.m. It is about two and a half miles west of the other shooting.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the victim in the second shooting has serious injuries.

The Wichita Police Department has police vehicles blocking the street as officers and detectives investigate the latest shooting. Drivers may want to avoid the area.

So far, there is no word from the WPD about whether the two shootings are connected.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.