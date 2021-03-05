Police investigate sexual assault in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who lives on West Pawnee in Wichita says she was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in her home.

The 21-year-old woman called 911 Thursday around 10 a.m. to report the assault.

She told police an unknown man knocked on her front door. When she opened the door, she says the man pulled out a knife, forced his way into her home, and raped her.

The woman was able to get out of the home and call for help.

Investigators have released surveillance video from a Ring doorbell in the area of a person on a bicycle. They say the person is the suspect in the case.

Police say the man is bald and is about 5-feet-10-inches, weighing about 200 pounds.

If you have any information that can help police solve the crime, call case detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers 316-267-2111.