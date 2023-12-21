WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Wichita early Thursday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., several people called 911 to report a shooting in the 7400 block of East 32nd Street North, at an apartment complex near K-96 and Rock Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. Lt. Larry Carlson with the Wichita Police Department said the woman’s condition was “highly critical” as she was rushed to the hospital. She later died. Carlson believes she was 23-years-old.

There was a man at the apartment with the woman. Police believe the two knew each other.

“Seems to be an isolated incident,” Carlson said. “Just trying to get all the facts together and make sense of all those.”

Carlson said the public does not have any reason to be concerned.

A police spokesperson later said that police are questioning a person of interest in the case.