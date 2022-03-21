OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a Wichita woman over the weekend.

Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in the Kansas City suburb.

Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the woman killed as Sharell Holoman, of Wichita.

The shooting happened during a party at a house that neighbors say was often rented out to guests.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody for questioning.