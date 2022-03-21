WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Oliver in Wichita Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in a parking lot between a Kwik Shop and an apartment complex. The convenience store is just northeast of Wichita State University.

Police say two men got into an altercation. At some point, one of the men pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit once in the upper thigh. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but police say he is expected to survive.

The shooter got away, but the police got a description of his vehicle. Officers say they found him and arrested him a short time later.

They do not know yet what started the original dispute.