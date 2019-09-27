Police investigate shooting in southeast Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting in southeast Wichita. It happened in the 1600 block of South Pinecrest before 2 p.m. Friday.

KSN crews arrived and found several police cars and paramedics on the scene. No word on how many victims or their conditions.

KSN News is waiting for an update from police. Look for the latest details on KSN.com and KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

