WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN that Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of East Berkeley Avenue.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Berkeley, but it is uncertain as to exactly where the incident occurred.

Sedgwick County dispatch does confirm that a 23-year-old woman as shot in the leg, treated and released from a local hospital.