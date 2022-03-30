WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews and police are on the scene of a reported shooting in central Wichita. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Topeka Street.

Police say it appears the victim was shot with a BB gun.

KSN has a crew on the scene. From the picture they provided, it appears a number of police vehicles are blocking the road as officers investigate the shooting.

We are waiting for the police spokesperson to provide details about what happened and the extent of the injuries.

There has been a recent TikTok challenge involving shooting Orbeez, a brand of tiny, absorbent “water beads,” at people. It has resulted in injuries in other places around the nation. One of the shootings was this month in Salina.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.