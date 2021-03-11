Police investigate shot fired near Maple and West, no injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before noon outside the QuikTrip at Maple and West Street.

Police say two people who were getting gas at separate pumps at the QuikTrip both went inside to pay.

As they were leaving the building, the two people got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation.

At some point, one of them pulled out a gun and the weapon discharged into the ground. No one was hurt.

Police later made contact with the person who had the gun. They are calling that person the victim.

They are still looking for the other person involved.

They have not arrested anyone.

