Police investigate woman’s suspicious death in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for assistance from the public in the investigation of the suspicious death of a woman found inside a home.

Sgt. Dan Binkley of the Wichita Police Department says a 911 call came in around 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning urging police to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 4900 block of East Murdock.

Emergency personnel responded discovering an unresponsive woman with unknown trauma. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced by emergency responders on the scene.

“I don’t know how many people were in the home at the time that the incident took place,” said Sgt. Binkley. “I know at the time she was discovered by the calling party, that when officers responded, she was the only person inside the house at the time.”

Binkley told KSN that police were speaking with neighbors and the original calling party, as well as looking for anyone with information about the residence and its occupants.

If you have any information regarding this case call Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or contact the Wichita Police Department Investigation Section at 316-268-4181

