Police investigating a homicide in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a homicide in south Wichita. It happened in the 1300 block of South Greenwood around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Wichita police said 72-year-old Raymond Koob, Jr. was found dead in his home. A 52-year-old woman went to the home to check on Koob and found him.

Police said his injuries were extensive.

“His injuries were the result of someone assaulting him which led us to investigate this as a criminal homicide,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Police have interviewed several people near the home.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy on Koob this morning.

If you know anything about the homicide, you are asked to call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Police said Koob’s death is the 23rd criminal homicide this year in Wichita.

