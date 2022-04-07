OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAf) — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after three adults were found dead inside a home Thursday morning.

Officers were responding to a welfare check around 10 a.m. at a residence near 93rd Street and Nieman Road. Officers met with the person who called in the welfare check and was unsuccessful in trying to get in contact with members of her family inside the residence.

When officers entered the home, they found three adult dead bodies, along with a family pet also deceased.

Police said they are investigating this as a likely homicide-suicide.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at (913)-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

