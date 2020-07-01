Police investigating after lit firework thrown at a group at local bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lit firework was thrown into a group of customers on a patio at a local bar.

According to a Pumphouse Facebook post, shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a white Dodge Avenger pulled up along 2nd Street. Someone in the car tossed a lit firework onto the patio. The firework went off under the table.

The Pumphouse said the group of guests only suffered minor injuries. The bar said if you have any information, contact Wichita police.

Police said they will discuss the incident at a press briefing this morning.

