Police investigating after lit firework thrown at a group at local bar

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lit firework was thrown into a group of customers on a patio at a local bar.

According to a Pumphouse Facebook post, shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a white Dodge Avenger pulled up along 2nd Street. Someone in the car tossed a lit firework onto the patio. The firework went off under the table.

The Pumphouse said the group of guests only suffered minor injuries. The bar said if you have any information, contact Wichita police.

Police said they will discuss the incident at a press briefing this morning.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories