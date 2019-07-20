Police investigating deadly shooting in northwest Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a shooting late last night in northwest Wichita.

The shooting occurred outside the victims home Friday night, according to police.

Police responded around 10 p.m. where they say they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. Stay with KSN as we continue to follow this. We’ll keep you updated with new information online and on-air as soon as we get it.