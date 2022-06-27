WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men in critical condition.

The shooting happened before 3:45 a.m. Monday to the area of Hydraulic and Wassall Monday.

Police say the two victims are in their 30s and were shot at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of S. Hydraulic.

The men drove to the QuikTrip, where police were called. The men were transported to the hospital.

Officials are investigating both scenes. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No arrests have been made.