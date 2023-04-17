WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in east Wichita Sunday night that critically injured a man.

According to the WPD, at 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Ash St.

Upon arrival, officers located a 43-year-old man that had a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive, according to the WPD.

The WPD says investigators have identified a 31-year-old woman suspect who lives with the victim. They say she left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Investigators are in the process of locating her.

The WPD is encouraging anyone with information, in this case, to call their investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.