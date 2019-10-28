Police investigating fatal shooting at Kansas office park

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting near an office center in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy says police responded to the shooting at Deer Creek Office Center at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

The Kansas City Star reports that the victim was in his 60s and worked in one of the businesses in the office park. He has not been identified publicly.

Police were investigating the death as a homicide

No suspect information has been released.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories