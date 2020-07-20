Police investigating fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say 43-year-old Chris Ingram was working in his garage and was fatally shot Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Police say two men had been at the home working in the driveway and inside the open garage when they were approached by a man dressed in dark clothes.

The man shot at them before fleeing in a vehicle. Ingram was shot multiple times in his midsection and died at the hospital from his injuries.

The other man was not injured.

