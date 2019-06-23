Police investigating fatal shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Wichita that has left one person dead and many questions for law enforcement.

Detectives on the scene have confirmed that one person involved in the shooting near 17th street and Grove has died.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Officers believe the victim was in the parking lot of an area venue when several shots were fired.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was inured but treated and released from a local hospital.

Police are still trying to understand how the events unfolded as they search for a suspect.

Detectives are asking for witnesses to come forward. Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 267-2111 or visit Crime Stoppers to submit tips.