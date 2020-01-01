Police investigating homicide in Newton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say the victim of a homicide in Newton late Tuesday night is Robert S. Flores, Sr., 53, of Newton. Family and friends knew him as Bobby or Spider.

Police have arrested Andrew F. Martinez, 35, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Investigators say the two men lived in the same house and there was a fight that spilled out onto the lawn.

Police were called to the 300 block of SE 4th Street at 10:27 p.m. They found Flores injured on the sidewalk.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. It was not immediately revealed what the victim’s injuries were.

Witnesses provided a suspect description. Martinez was found on foot in the area. He was treated at the hospital for a broken hand and then booked into jail.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

The family of Robert Flores has set up a Gofundme account here.

