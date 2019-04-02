Police investigating homicide in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday evening. It happened in the 1200 block of North Minnesota around 8:40 p.m.

A citizen called 911 after hearing gunfire in his neighborhood.

Police responded and found a 23-year-old man outside a home.

"Officers located the victim outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim died from his injuries on the scene," said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

The man didn't live at that location. His name hasn't been released pending notification of family.

Police said the shooting wasn't random.

Police believe one of the people involved is a gang member.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

Police said it is the fifth criminal homicide in the city this year.