WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city. It happened early Sunday evening, just after 6 p.m.

The Wichita Police Department said it happened in the 2300 block of S. Belmont. A woman was found at that location.

KSN News is hoping to learn more information on the woman’s death later Monday.