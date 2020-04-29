Police investigating overnight shooting death in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating the overnight shooting death of man near the city’s Freedom Valley Park.
Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a 911 call reporting gunshots. Arriving officers found a person suffering from critical injuries who died at the scene.
On Wednesday morning, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Mark Edwards, of Topeka.
No arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning, and police were asking the public for any information on the fatal shooting.
