Police investigating overnight shooting death in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating the overnight shooting death of man near the city’s Freedom Valley Park.

Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a 911 call reporting gunshots. Arriving officers found a person suffering from critical injuries who died at the scene.

On Wednesday morning, police identified the victim as 37-year-old Mark Edwards, of Topeka.

No arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning, and police were asking the public for any information on the fatal shooting.

LATEST STORIES: