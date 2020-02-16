Police identify man killed in southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Wichita Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of South Glenn around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, a 45-year-old woman reported arriving at the home of the man and finding him unresponsive.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old James Winston, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was shocked by the shooting. She says Winston was her neighbor for five years.

“Every encounter we had with him he was always smiling, always said hi. You can tell he was very family orientated,” she said.

WPD Sergeant Matt Balthazor said they do not have suspects at this time but are interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues.

Balthazor said the victim was the only person hurt in the shooting. He could not say what circumstances led to the shooting but does not believe it to be a random incident.

Cain Goodwin, a neighbor, says the shooting is a tragedy.

“I mean that’s kind of common in this area anyway. But yeah, that’s unfortunate that we had to lose another life.” He added that he hopes the homicides will stop.

“Come on, Wichita. We gotta do better. I’ve lived here my whole life, we got to do better and there ain’t no reason we can’t.”

Balthazor said investigators were on scene until late Sunday morning.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

LATEST STORIES: