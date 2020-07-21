Police investigating shooting at northeast Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting at a northeast home. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of N. Erie.

Police said they arrived to find a 32-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He received non-life-threatening injuries. A 60-year-old woman was also inside, but she wasn’t injured.

The suspect left in a silver vehicle. Police believe the shooting was not random.

If anyone has information, they may call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

