Police investigate report of a fatal shooting at a Wichita park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men at Schell Park, 24th North and Mascot, Friday afternoon.

Police say the two victims showed up at a Wichita hospital around 1 p.m.

Dispatchers tell KSN that one of the victims has died. The other one is in serious to critical condition.

(KSN Photo)

Police started investigating and learned that the possible location was near Evergreen Park.

“Our officers in this area located a possible scene, actually Schell Park, here at 24th and Mascot,” Officer Charley Davidson said. “We are continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances of exactly what did occur.”

He said police will be on the scene for awhile.

“We know that this was not a random incident and that there was multiple individuals here at this location when shots were fired,” he said.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Wichita detectives at 316-267-4407 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Davidson said he does not think neighbors need to be worried.

“There’s nothing to be worried about at this time in this area, but we do ask that if you happened to be in this area and saw or heard anything, please give us a call.”