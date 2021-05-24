Police investigating shooting death in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a man early Monday morning in the parking lot of a condominium building just across the street from City Hall.

Police say officers were called to the area around 5:20 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Arriving officers found a man on the ground who had been shot and was already dead.

Witnesses tell police that they saw two to three people run to vehicles in the parking lot following the shooting and flee the area.

Police have not released the name of the man killed and have not announced any arrests.

