Police investigating shooting on busy north Salina street

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of E. Iron.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, police got the report of several gunshots heard in that area. When they got to the scene, they found a man lying in the street, just west of the intersection with Front Street.

They say it appeared that he had been shot. EMS took the man to Salina Regional Health Center. From there, he was transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Police say he has life-threatening injuries.

The Salina Police Department is investigating the case as an attempted homicide. Detectives are trying to identify the victim and the person who shot him. They also want to find anyone else who was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking the public is asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Iron Street is closed between Third Street and Oakdale. Alternate routes to Oakdale School would be using Ash or Gypsum to Kansas or Penn.

If you have information that could help police identify the victim, the shooter, or witnesses, call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS, 785-825-8477, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit CLICK HERE to submit a confidential web tip. You could receive a cash reward.