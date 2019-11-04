Police investigating social media threat at Truesdell Middle School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a social media threat of gun violence at Truesdell Middle School. The school district sent parents a note Sunday informing them of the threat and about an increased presence of police and security officers.

Right now, no arrests have been made. Police said they have talked to several students who attend the school about the threats, and they believe it started between two female students over a boyfriend.

Police said the people responsible for the threats will be charged.

“We will charge you with criminal threats, whatever we need to,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “Because the kids that go to school don’t want to go to school. The parents are concerned. It just disrupts the entire school environment because of this.”

Wichita police said they don’t take threats as a joke. They said they have several people to interview.

“There is a lot of posts of it going on out there. So, there is a lot of people we need to talk to which takes our valuable time looking into something like this if it just something that someone is doing for fun or scare somebody,” said Capt. Allred.

The Kansas School Safety Hotline number is (877) 626-8203.

