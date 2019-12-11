Police: Suspect arrested in southside Wichita apartment standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 37-year-old man involved in a standoff at a southside apartment complex.

The standoff started around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Pawnee.

Police said the suspect fired shots at an occupied car, and he went back into the apartment. Those people inside the car were not injured.

The Wichita SWAT team responded. Several residents who lived by the suspect were evacuated by officers for safety reasons, but they were allowed to go back into their homes after the standoff ended.

“This was a dangerous man that shot at random people in the parking lot evidently. We are glad we able to resolve this peacefully,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

