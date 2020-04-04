Police issue warrant for Ark City shooting suspect

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Arkansas City.

Arkansas City police recently learned the victim, identified as Jonathan Martinez, 28, of Arkansas City, died from a gunshot wound he sustained after being transported by air ambulance Friday afternoon to a Wichita hospital, where he later passed away.

The investigation has identified the shooting suspect as Christopher Robert Henry, 37, of Wichita.

“We believe Henry is no longer in our community and is likely in the Wichita area,” said Police Chief Dan Ward. “A warrant for his arrest has been obtained and we are working with the Wichita Police Department to locate him. Henry should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Henry and Martinez knew each other, and Ward said this was not a random shooting or “road rage.”

The Arkansas City Police Department was able to identify Henry quickly due to the teamwork and assistance of the public and several other law enforcement agencies, including the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Wichita Police Department.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous also may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report

An anonymous tip also can be submitted by texting ACTIPS to 847411.

LATEST STORIES: