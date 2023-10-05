(Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is still trying to find the driver who hit a pedestrian in south Wichita last Saturday. On Thursday, they released two images of a vehicle and are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver or locate the vehicle.

Police said a 49-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday. It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of S. Broadway.

(Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

Officers said Paul Piepmeier of Wichita was found unconscious with multiple injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The investigation revealed Piepmeier entered the street when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV driven by an unknown man traveling southbound on Broadway.

If anyone has any information, call Wichita Police Department Detectives at 316-350-3687 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.