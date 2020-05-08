Police looking for stolen trailer containing lawnmowers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help solving a case involving a stolen trailer contain three lawnmowers.

The department said on May 1 around 4 p.m., A suspect driving a blue pickup shown in the video above pulled in the storage facility located in the 6800 block of East Harry.

The suspect stole a trailer containing three lawnmowers.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call case detectives at 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

