Police looking for stolen trailer containing lawnmowers

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help solving a case involving a stolen trailer contain three lawnmowers.

The department said on May 1 around 4 p.m., A suspect driving a blue pickup shown in the video above pulled in the storage facility located in the 6800 block of East Harry.

The suspect stole a trailer containing three lawnmowers.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call case detectives at 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

