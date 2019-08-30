Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help after a man robbed a local Dominos.

Officers were called to an armed robbery at the restaurant in the 2000 block of West 21st Street North before midnight.

A 22-year-old employee told officers that an unknown man entered the business armed with a handgun and was demanding money. The suspect got the money, then fled the business on foot. The employee was not injured.

The unknown suspect is man in his 20s with a slender build. He was wearing a blue hoodie and skeleton mask.

Authorities are asking if anyone knows any information on this case to please call their office at (316) 268-4407 or call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

