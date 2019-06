WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two Hispanic men after a chase Thursday evening. It happened in the 8900 block of East Harry.

OnStar contact police to let the officers know that a car had been stolen from Andover.

Officers located the vehicle with the two men inside. The suspects backed into the patrol car. The officer inside wasn’t injured

Police said after a brief chase, OnStar disabled the car. The two men ran off.