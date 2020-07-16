Police looking for woman accused of dragging man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help to locate a 20-year-old woman accused of dragging a 33-year-old man with her car. It happened on June 22 at Harry and Oliver.

According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot of the business at Harry and Oliver and was almost struck by the vehicle. A disturbance then ensued between the victim, the suspect, and a passenger inside the Ford Focus. During the disturbance, police said the suspect intentionally drove the Focus toward the victim, striking him, and dragging him for nearly two blocks before fleeing from the scene in the 1600 block of S. Glendale. The victim remains hospitalized after suffering serious injuries.

Police said Aubriana Wilburn is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and an outstanding warrant.

If you know the whereabouts of Wilburn or have any information on this case, please call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: