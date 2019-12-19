Police looking into armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Police Department 2_1520525362909.jpg.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said that they have seen a trend involving armed robberies of pizza delivery staff throughout the city.

There have been five robberies since mid-October. Police said the suspects are pulling out a handgun when pizza is being delivered to an address and demanding the food and money. The robberies are occurring in the later evening hours. No injuries have occurred in any of the robberies.

If you have any information, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories