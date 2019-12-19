Police looking into armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said that they have seen a trend involving armed robberies of pizza delivery staff throughout the city.

There have been five robberies since mid-October. Police said the suspects are pulling out a handgun when pizza is being delivered to an address and demanding the food and money. The robberies are occurring in the later evening hours. No injuries have occurred in any of the robberies.

If you have any information, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: