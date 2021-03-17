Police looking into multiple ATM thefts across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is looking into multiple thefts from ATMs within the city.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, two suspects used a stolen vehicle to drag an ATM off its base in the 8000 block of E. Harry. They succeeded in removing the ATM and taking money from the machine.

A week a half ago, two suspects also damaged an ATM in the 4000 block of W. Maple and stole money from inside.

The suspects are pictured below.







The Wichita Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the investigations division at (316) 268-4136 or submit tips through CrimeStoppers at (316) 267-2111.



