Man charged in murder case from 5 years ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with an almost 5-year-old murder case.

James Edwards, 57, was charged Tuesday afternoon with one count of murder in the 1st degree. The charging document says it happened during the commission of a felony, distribution of cocaine.

The victim, Nathaniel Jackson, 36, was shot while in the 1500 block of North Minnesota, October 9, 2014.

Jackson died later at the hospital.

Police say an ongoing investigation led to Edwards’ arrest. They did not provide any other details.

Edwards is being held on $500,000 bond.

His next court date is September 19 at 2:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: