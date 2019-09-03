Man charged in murder case from 5 years ago

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with an almost 5-year-old murder case.

James Edwards, 57, was charged Tuesday afternoon with one count of murder in the 1st degree. The charging document says it happened during the commission of a felony, distribution of cocaine.

The victim, Nathaniel Jackson, 36, was shot while in the 1500 block of North Minnesota, October 9, 2014.

Jackson died later at the hospital.

Police say an ongoing investigation led to Edwards’ arrest. They did not provide any other details.

Edwards is being held on $500,000 bond.

His next court date is September 19 at 2:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories