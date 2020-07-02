Police make arrest in Monday stabbing that left man in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 48-year-old man was arrested in connection to a stabbing Monday.
At around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Wesley hospital after a 23-year-old man was stabbed. He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and remains in critical condition.
Police said the investigation revealed that the 23-year-old man was stabbed in the McDonald’s parking in the 400 block of S. Broadway. He was trying to break up a fight between a 48-year-old man and another woman when the 48-year-old man stabbed him.
On Wednesday, an officer working on the case observed the suspect. Vonn Campbell was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.
This case remains under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
