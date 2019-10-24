Police arrest man in connection to multiple robbery cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to several robbery cases.

The six robbery cases started back in July.

On July 8, employees at Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint

On Aug. 28, an employee at Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint

On Aug. 29, an employee at Domino’s Pizza, 2047 W. 21 st Street North, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint

Street North, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint On Oct. 20, employees at the Money Center inside of Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Rd., reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint

On Oct. 21, an employee at Check into Cash, 2424 S. Seneca, reported an unknown suspect attempting to rob the business at gunpoint

On Oct. 21, employees at Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, reported an unknown suspect robbing the business at gunpoint

No injuries were reported in all the robberies.

Darren Green of Wichita was booked on suspicion of six counts of armed robbery.

Police said the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

