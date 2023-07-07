Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting at Mt. Vernon and Ellis on Monday, July 3, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two 21-year-old men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Monday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at Mt. Vernon and Ellis in south Wichita.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Elrecus Nolan from Wichita.

A witness heard several gunshots, then noticed a silver 2002 Ford Taurus slowly rolling westbound on Mt. Vernon, hitting the curb before stopping on the sidewalk.

Wichita police officers arrived and found Nolan unconscious and not breathing, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers began providing life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was arrested near Kellogg and Edgemoor. According to jail records, he was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and failure to appear. The other man was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

KSN News does not name suspects until they have been charged.